Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — goes virtual

Earn enough points completing tasks in the virtual challenge and receive a “Masquerage in a Box” for free.

The box contains the best items from swag bags of past years and a special edition Masquerage cloth face mask.

Those who earn or purchase their box will receive a link to the Masquerage live stream, which will take place on Oct. 17.

This year Masquerage will go virtual due to the pandemic.

The annual event benefits Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit community healthcare system and one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.

Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,500,000 for Equitas Health.

More information and how to participate in the virtual challenge is available here.