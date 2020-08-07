Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — goes virtual

Masquerage — a bewitching night of music, dancing and dazzling costumes — is going virtual this year.
The event will be an interactive experience that raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health, according to a news release.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We made the decision to produce Masquerage 2020 as a virtual event in order to ensure the safety of attendees, staff, and sponsors, while still ‘coming together’ for an important cause,” event organizers wrote.
This year attendees can register for the virtual event online or participate in the Masquerage Virtual Challenge.
Earn enough points completing tasks in the virtual challenge and receive a “Masquerage in a Box” for free.
The box contains the best items from swag bags of past years and a special edition Masquerage cloth face mask.
Those who earn or purchase their box will receive a link to the Masquerage live stream, which will take place on Oct. 17.
The annual event benefits Equitas Health, a regional nonprofit community healthcare system and one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.
Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,500,000 for Equitas Health.
More information and how to participate in the virtual challenge is available here.