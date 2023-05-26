Memorial Day: Observances planned throughout Dayton region

Fairborn

9 a.m. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St. The museum will host a Memorial Day Open House

Dayton

9 a.m. Art Kitze Memorial Day 5K, Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd. The Dayton Track Club will present the Art Kitze Memorial Day 5K. Participants will run along Mad River.The race is in honor of local runner Art Kitze, who represented the best of our community. For more information or to register, go to www.daytontrackclub.com.

Germantown

10 a.m. Memorial Day Services, Veteran’s Memorial Park, 75 North Walnut St. David Shortt will be the guest speaker for city of Germantown Memorial Day Services. He will honor a group of distinguished local veterans by sharing their remarkable stories of service and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the country’s behalf. Shortt, a native of Germantown and German Township, graduated from Valley View High School in 1979. He is a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer, having served in Panama during Operation Just Cause and in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Shortt is also the founder and curator of the Veterans Memorial Museum at 123 South Main St., Germantown. The Memorial Day Service begins at Veteran’s Memorial Park, followed by a walk to the Germantown Union Cemetery for a short service and the playing of taps. Citizens are invited to walk or ride their bicycles to the cemetery. Children are encouraged to decorate their bicycles or wagons in patriotic themes.

Dayton

11 a.m. Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony, Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third St., Dayton. Free. For any questions call: 937-268-2221.

Beavercreek

3 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony, Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Rd. The city of Beavercreek will host a special ceremony

Huber Heights

6 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony, Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park, 4707 Brandt Pike. The city of Huber Heights will remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States.