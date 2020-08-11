Miami Valley Sports Bar reopens this week after huge 5-month makeover

Like many home improvements, the makeover of Miami Valley Sports Bar started small, and grew larger and more ambitious (and expensive) with time.

“We started with just taking out the carpet and doing a cleanup to get COVID-ready in about two weeks,” Delph said. “When the stay-at-home order was extended, we thought, ‘Well, we’ll do the bathrooms.’ We took those down to the bare walls and floors and started from scratch.”

Then the makeover bug started to spread. Delph decided to remove a wall and parts of other walls in order to expand the bar area and make room for booths and other seating. A new concrete bar top was poured. Parts of the interior — which features 18 pool tables, cornhole boards, darts and other games and resembles an indoor playground for adults — were reconfigured.

Space that had been devoted to a basketball hoop and Skee-ball area were replaced with seating. In the end, even with tables socially distanced or separated by high-back barriers, Miami Valley Sports Bar will gain some seating capacity with the makeover, to about 160.

Customers will be greeted with another new feature before they even enter the building: A sweeping mural on an exterior wall showing a bald eagle and American flag, created by local artist Erica Arndts.

The Miami Valley Sports Bar in Miamisburg reopens this week after a 5-month complete makeover. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

The pub will reopen with all of its regular drink specials, including a selection of craft and domestic beers on tap. Several sandwiches and a meat-and-cheese tray have been added to the menu, which will still include pizza, Delph said.

And the Miami Valley Sports Bar owner says she wants to keep customers happy beyond the 10 p.m. sales curfew for alcoholic drinks that must be consumed by 11 p.m., under an Ohio Liquor Commission rule suggested by DeWine.

“The evening doesn’t have to end then,” Delph said. “We will be staying open later and offering cold-brew coffee, specialty teas and other non-alcoholic options. We want people to stay.

“It’s strange to take such a tragic time to start a new beginning, but that’s what we’ve done,” Delph said.