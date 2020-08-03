More than a dozen downtown Tipp City businesses to host creative putt-putt event this weekend

The following downtown businesses are participating in the putt-putt course:

Broadway Hair Salon

Browse Awhile

Fox & Feather Trading Co.

Golden Leaf

Grounds For Pleasure Coffee

Living Simply Soap

Mantia’s/Tony’s Bada Bing

Mauk Cabinets

Monroe Federal - check-in

Project Believe

RPETS

Sam & Ethels

Sharon Elain Photography

State Farm Insurance - Zack Jacobs

Third Street Salon

Thrivent Financial

Tipp City Public Library

Topsy Turvy Toys

Those who wish to participate will need to check in for the event in front of Monroe Federal, located at 24 E. Main Street. The putt-putt event is $10 for a family or $5 per person. Each participant will get a scorecard and a ball. Participants are encouraged to bring their own putters and dress up in their best golf gear. To compete in the event, guests will go around to each participating business and attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole. Then, at the end of the night, each participant can submit their scorecard at the check-in table to be entered into a drawing for a basket of fun local prizes.