More than a dozen downtown Tipp City businesses to host creative putt-putt event this weekend

The streets of downtown Tipp City will turn into a miniature golf adventure course this Friday, Aug. 7.
From 5-8 p.m., the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will host its third annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Main Street in Tipp City. This family-friendly event will be following all of the local COVID-19 guidelines (guests will be required to wear masks and social distancing protocols will be enforced) and will include the participation of 18 businesses located in downtown Tipp City. Each of the participating merchants will be creating their own unique putt-putt hole to challenge guests and to showcase their business.
Credit: Downtown Tipp City Partnership
The following downtown businesses are participating in the putt-putt course:
- Broadway Hair Salon
- Browse Awhile
- Fox & Feather Trading Co.
- Golden Leaf
- Grounds For Pleasure Coffee
- Living Simply Soap
- Mantia’s/Tony’s Bada Bing
- Mauk Cabinets
- Monroe Federal - check-in
- Project Believe
- RPETS
- Sam & Ethels
- Sharon Elain Photography
- State Farm Insurance - Zack Jacobs
- Third Street Salon
- Thrivent Financial
- Tipp City Public Library
- Topsy Turvy Toys
Those who wish to participate will need to check in for the event in front of Monroe Federal, located at 24 E. Main Street. The putt-putt event is $10 for a family or $5 per person. Each participant will get a scorecard and a ball. Participants are encouraged to bring their own putters and dress up in their best golf gear. To compete in the event, guests will go around to each participating business and attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole. Then, at the end of the night, each participant can submit their scorecard at the check-in table to be entered into a drawing for a basket of fun local prizes.
During the event, the Bella Sorella Pizza Food Truck will be set up in the Tipp City Methodist Church’s parking lot to feed those who work up an appetite for local cuisine.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event, visit the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page.
WANT TO GO?
What: Putt-Putt Through the Downtown
Where: Multiple businesses in downtown Tipp City
When: Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 -8 p.m.
Cost: $10 per family or $5 per person
More info: Facebook.com/DowntownTippCity