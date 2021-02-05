Mudlick Tap House eyes second location in Springboro

Mudlick Tap House has applied for a full liquor license for a second location in downtown Springboro, according to Ohio Division of Liquor Control online records.
The address listed on the license application is 10 W. Central Ave., putting the project at the crossroads of downtown Springboro, at Central Avenue (Ohio 73) and Main Street (Ohio 741). One corner of that intersection is home to Wright Station, a new development that includes a performing arts center and the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery craft brewery and brewpub.
Jennifer Dean, co-owner with her partner Forrest Williams of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton, declined comment on the license application this morning, Feb. 5, other than to say it would be a second location for Mudlick. Springboro officials said this morning that they are not aware of any building plans that have been submitted regarding the new Mudlick location.
This is not the first time that Dean and Williams have sought a location in Springboro. In 2016, prior to moving Mudlick Tap House from its originala location in Germantown to downtown Dayton, the business owners applied for a license to serve alcohol at what would have been a second location of Mudlick at a vacant plot of land at 730 Gardner Road across Ohio 741 from Dorothy Lane Market and the Settler’s Walk retail center. Those plans did not materialize, and Dean and Williams went on to relocate their beer pub to the former Club Aquarius space at 135 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton, which opened in July 2017.
Applying for a liquor license is often done in the early stages of development for a restaurant or pub and do not always lead to a business opening. Owners must successfully navigate several other permit, zoning and financial obstacles before opening their new establishment.