Mum madness: Head to Tipp City this weekend to grab mums and fall treats

On Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Tipp City will come alive with mum flowers, pumpkins, sweet treats, food and other fall-inspired merchandise at several participating businesses during the Downtown Tipp City Mum Hop.

Upon arriving at the event, customers will grab a check-in card from any participating business to get started on their hunt to visit at least eight shops on the punch card to be entered into a raffle to win a large gift basket filled with Tipp City goodies. Once a card is completed, it can be entered into a raffle at any participating business.