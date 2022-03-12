Nashville band bringing sounds of the Beach Boys to local venue

“I was in a Beatles tribute band for five years and I’ve played jazz, but this is the hardest gig I’ve ever done,” Williamson said. “It’s really daunting but in my musical experience, there’s nothing like hitting the bridge right on ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ or the middle section of ‘Good Vibrations.’ It’s so gratifying to be a part of this incredible thing that comes together out of all of these individual parts and the right intonations of the sections. It really can’t be described when your voice is an integral part of this beautiful musical arrangement.”

Endless summer

After the time away from performing during the coronavirus lockdowns, Williamson and his bandmates are relishing the opportunity to get back out and perform the positive, sundrenched songs of the Beach Boys.

“It’s great to be back out again,” he said. “The experience of getting to be in a room full of people, singing and enjoying a song they’ve loved for years and years, is something we sorely missed when we weren’t able to do it. People bring their kids, their grandkids or whatever and it’s great to see all the positivity again. People sing, dance and clap along, and even during this difficult world we’re in, it’s such a joy. We have such a new perspective of not taking it for granted at all. What we get to do is an absolute privilege and, really, the fun of it all is really important to us right now.”

MVCCA’s 2021-2022 season comes to a close with “The Piano Men,” Jim Witter’s tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, on May 24.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute

Where: Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14

Cost: $35 adults, $5 students

More info: mvcconcert.org

Artist info: sailonsounds.com