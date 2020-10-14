Nearby major cities offering discounted rates to see the most beloved attractions in the Midwest

Indianapolis and Columbus are offering new incentives for visitors to flock to their most popular attractions.
Columbus is now offering the chance for residents and out-of-towners to purchase the new Roar & Explore Pass, a package deal that includes admission to four top attractions: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Columbus Museum of Art and National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
This bundled admission will cost $60 plus tax for adults and $40 per child, a discounted price that represents 20 percent or more in savings.
Customers can purchase their bundled admission package by visiting experiencecolumbus.com. Once purchased, the tickets will be delivered instantly via text or email and can be used within 90 days of purchase. After you’ve used the ticket on the first attraction, you will have 72 hours to take advantage of the bundled admission price to the other attractions.
If you’re planning on staying overnight in Columbus, Experience Columbus has a number of package deals available for every price range.
Credit: Andy Spessard
Indianapolis is now implementing a similar tourism program called the Indy Attraction Pass that offers discounted access to five of the city’s top cultural institutions. This pass comes with two options: The One-Day Attraction Pass, which comes out to $52 per adult and $42 per child, and the Three-Day Attraction Pass, which can be purchased for $90 per adult and $68 per child. The pass can be purchased by heading to Visit Indy’s website.
The Indy Attraction Pass features discounted access to Connor Prairie, Eiteljorg Museum, Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Zoo and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
After you purchase the pass, it will be delivered to your phone instantly via text and email, and is ready to use immediately after purchase. Passes must be used within 90 days of purchase and guests can simply show their phone to redeem with contactless mobile entry.
“Research conducted by industry experts, Destination Analysts, shows 52 percent of consumers are ready to travel and are seeking a drivable, family-friendly destination offering discounts,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy. “Indy’s new Attraction Pass delivers this experience while helping our city continue to recover by driving tourism into our attractions, hotels, restaurants, and museums.”
Visit Indy plans to continue adding more attractions to the pass in the coming months.
For more about all that Indianapolis has to offer, head to Visit Indy’s website.