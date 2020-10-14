Nearby major cities offering discounted rates to see the most beloved attractions in the Midwest

Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Andy Spessard Credit: Andy Spessard

Indianapolis is now implementing a similar tourism program called the Indy Attraction Pass that offers discounted access to five of the city’s top cultural institutions. This pass comes with two options: The One-Day Attraction Pass, which comes out to $52 per adult and $42 per child, and the Three-Day Attraction Pass, which can be purchased for $90 per adult and $68 per child. The pass can be purchased by heading to Visit Indy’s website.

The Indy Attraction Pass features discounted access to Connor Prairie, Eiteljorg Museum, Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Zoo and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Zoo, located in downtown’s White River State Park, was the first attraction to be triple-accredited as a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden. CONTRIBUTED

After you purchase the pass, it will be delivered to your phone instantly via text and email, and is ready to use immediately after purchase. Passes must be used within 90 days of purchase and guests can simply show their phone to redeem with contactless mobile entry.

“Research conducted by industry experts, Destination Analysts, shows 52 percent of consumers are ready to travel and are seeking a drivable, family-friendly destination offering discounts,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy. “Indy’s new Attraction Pass delivers this experience while helping our city continue to recover by driving tourism into our attractions, hotels, restaurants, and museums.”

Explore Kings Island serving up some tricks and treats this fall

Visit Indy plans to continue adding more attractions to the pass in the coming months.

For more about all that Indianapolis has to offer, head to Visit Indy’s website.