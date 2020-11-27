NEW DETAILS: Scene75 sets reopening date for next week

Explore Scene75 mastermind fights through the storm to bring back entertainment

Throughout the Facebook Live, McCartney showed off the full progress made by the construction crews in the last year. In total, 40,000 square feet was added to the facility that now boasts a number of new attractions, including a tropical-themed putt-putt golf course, a two-story carousel, indoor roller coaster, drop tower and more. Many other attractions return, including the laser tag center and bar for the adults.

Scene75 officials say they have installed several safety measures in order to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines.

“With all of the excitement of reopening, we want to express that the safety of our guests and team is our number one priority,” the entertainment center said in a Facebook post. “We have carefully developed an extensive Stay Safe Together Guidebook that we ask everyone to read before their visit to ensure that everyone stays safe together! Masks are required.”

Starting Dec. 16, Scene75 Dayton will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At the end of the day, Scene75 acknowledges that the reopening of the facility would not have been possible without the support of the Dayton community, as well.

“A BIG thank you to the Dayton community and supporters who have encouraged us throughout this process,” Scene75 officials said in the Facebook post. “As a family-owned-and-operated business, we can’t wait to share our home site and hard work with you!”

For more information about the entertainment center’s reopening, go to its website or Facebook page.