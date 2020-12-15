New Italian restaurant poised to open in Kettering

A new eatery called Venecia Italian Restaurant in south Kettering traces its roots to another Italian restaurant in north Kettering.
Venecia Italian Restaurant is gearing up to open in the next week or two at 1980 E. Whipp Road just west of Bigger Road, in the building that previously housed McGillicutty’s Pub. Its founders are Arsim Aliu and members of his family, some of whom worked for several years at Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen on Woodman Drive near East Dorothy Lane. Jimmy’s was launched by Arsim Aliu’s brother-in-law; it was sold to new ownership in 2014.
“We are back in Kettering,” Aliu said.
Venecia will serve lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays. The menu includes a wide variety of pizzas and pasta dishes, as well as sub sandwiches, calzones/stromboli, New York-style rolls, salads, appetizers and desserts. Interior seating is available, as is carryout.
The pasta dishes include spaghetti, ziti, lasagna, manicotti, ravioli and stuffed shells. Dinner entrees also include Fettucine Alfredo, Shrimp Scampi, Gnocchi, Pierogies, Eggplant Rollatini, Chicken Primavera, Veal Cutlet Parmigiana and Linguini with white or red clam sauce.
Sub sandwiches include meatball parmesan, sausage parmesan, ham and cheese, salami and cheese, and Philly steak and cheese. Desserts include baklava, cheesecake, cannoli and tiramisu.
McGillicutty’s Pub shut its doors in December 2018 after 24 years, and the space has been vacant since.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/VeneciaItalianRestaurant. After it opens, the restaurant can be reached at 937-567-0756.
Credit: Mark Fisher