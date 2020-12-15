New Italian restaurant poised to open in Kettering

Venecia Italian Restaurant is gearing up to open in the next week or two at 1980 E. Whipp Road just west of Bigger Road, in the building that previously housed McGillicutty’s Pub. Its founders are Arsim Aliu and members of his family, some of whom worked for several years at Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen on Woodman Drive near East Dorothy Lane. Jimmy’s was launched by Arsim Aliu’s brother-in-law; it was sold to new ownership in 2014.

“We are back in Kettering,” Aliu said.