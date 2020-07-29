NEW RESTAURANT: Bubble tea shop/Vietnamese deli to open in Riverside

Tiffany Ngo describes her new business venture as a combination between a Vietnamese deli and Taiwanese bubble-tea shop, and it’s coming soon to Riverside.
Ngo is the founder of Yumi Boba Tea, which is in the works at 170 Woodman Drive in the Airway Shopping Center, adjacent to the retail center’s Big Lots store.
“I’ve had a chance to visit and try many different brand-name boba tea shops around the country, in places like Michigan, California and Texas, and it just leads me to want to open a tea place here in Dayton where I can introduce those delicious drinks to everyone,” Ngo told this news outlet. “I also want the store become a place where everyone can hang out and chill during lunch time or after work.”
Yumi Boba Tea will serve a variety of bubble teas, smoothies and coffees, as well as a food menu that will include Vietnamese-style Bahn Mi sandwiches and appetizers such as egg rolls, chicken wings, dumplings, fries and popcorn chicken and shrimp.
“Our tea place will be a combination between a Taiwainese drink shop and a Vietnamese deli shop,” Ngo said.
Bubble tea, or Boba, is a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s, consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls, Ngo said. At her shop, customers will be able to customize their bubble teas and adjust the level of sweetness with different ingredients and toppings, the business founder said.
Ngo said she has been planing for her new venture for many years but could not find the right location. The Airway Shopping Center, with its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, is a great fit, she said.
Yumi Boba Tea is projected to open around the first half of September, Ngo said. It will seat about 40 people, she said.
For more information and look at a preliminary menu, go to www.yumibobatea.com. To keep up to date on the shop’s progress toward opening, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yumibobatea.