New ‘Silver Slipper’ wine bar-restaurant coming soon to Wayne Avenue

The wine list would be focused on international wines, with selections from France and Italy, but also some more obscure sources, such as Greece and the republic of Georgia, Gifford said. The beer list will likely include a couple of local IPAs and sours, but will also proudly feature Miller Lite, the co-founders said.

“We want to offer some things you know and love, and also offer some things that you’ve never heard of before,” Fink said.

A new wine bar and small-plates restaurant called Silver Slipper is coming soon to Wayne Avenue in Dayton. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

Cocktails also will be available..

Silver Slipper will have seating for about 24 with social distancing. Plans call for outdoor seating to be added for next spring and summer, Gifford said.

To keep tabs on the new destination’s progress toward opening, check out Silver Slipper Wine Bar’s Instagram page. A web site is in the works as well.