New ‘Silver Slipper’ wine bar-restaurant coming soon to Wayne Avenue

A new wine bar and late-night food destination is in the works on the increasingly busy Wayne Avenue corridor of Dayton.
The “Silver Slipper” will be located at 1105 Wayne Ave., next door to the Pizza Factory restaurant. Silver Slipper’s founders are Simon Gifford and Lorelei Fink, both of whom grew up in the Dayton area: Gifford graduated from Oakwood High School, Fink from Stivers High School.
The founders are putting the finishing touches on renovations inside the space, although Gifford said they are still awaiting approval of Silver Slipper’s liquor license, which will likely come in about two months.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
Preliminary plans call for operating for dinner Thursday through Saturday, plus a Sunday brunch, serving a French Bistro-inspired small-plates menu that includes a fresh-fish preparation, local cheeses and breads, salads and charcuterie boards, Gifford said. The founders plan to keep their kitchen open later than many other restaurants, perhaps until midnight or 1 a.m., Gifford said.
The wine list would be focused on international wines, with selections from France and Italy, but also some more obscure sources, such as Greece and the republic of Georgia, Gifford said. The beer list will likely include a couple of local IPAs and sours, but will also proudly feature Miller Lite, the co-founders said.
“We want to offer some things you know and love, and also offer some things that you’ve never heard of before,” Fink said.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
Cocktails also will be available..
Silver Slipper will have seating for about 24 with social distancing. Plans call for outdoor seating to be added for next spring and summer, Gifford said.
To keep tabs on the new destination’s progress toward opening, check out Silver Slipper Wine Bar’s Instagram page. A web site is in the works as well.