NO CANCELING THIS: Dayton Burger Week is on at 14 local restaurants next week

Organizers of Dayton Burger Week said back in June they weren’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic thwart its plans to celebrate the joy of cooked ground beef between two pieces of bread, and they are sticking to their word.
The Ohio Beef Council promotion has attracted at least 14 participating Miami Valley restaurants that will offer special burgers for $6 from Aug. 17-23. Restaurants in four other cities — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo — are doing the same thing the same week.
“As restaurants have faced one of the most challenging times in recent history, we want to lift them up and generate additional revenue when they need it most,” Tony Frank, an organizer of Dayton Burger Week and of similar promotions in other cities in the region, said in a release.
The rising cost of beef, by the way, is reflected in the $6 price, organizers said. Last year the burgers cost $5 each.
Dayton Burger Week is intended for indoor dining, but with the current statewide restrictions on capacity due to the pandemic, some restaurants may offer their Burger Week special for carryout or curbside pickup, organizers said.
Burger “passports” will be available at participating Burger Week locations and online. Diners who score four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win an “ultimate grill-out party” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.
Participating restaurants include 571 Grill & Draft House, Brixx Ice Co., Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro, Carmel’s, The Draft Bar & Grill, Flipside Liberty Township, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub, Mudlick Tap House, Romer’s Bar & Grill, Root Beer Stande, Smokin Bar-B-Que, The Famous Restaurant and Watermark. More may join that list, which is available at www.daytonburgerweek.com.