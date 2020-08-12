NO CANCELING THIS: Dayton Burger Week is on at 14 local restaurants next week

The Ohio Beef Council promotion has attracted at least 14 participating Miami Valley restaurants that will offer special burgers for $6 from Aug. 17-23. Restaurants in four other cities — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo — are doing the same thing the same week.

“As restaurants have faced one of the most challenging times in recent history, we want to lift them up and generate additional revenue when they need it most,” Tony Frank, an organizer of Dayton Burger Week and of similar promotions in other cities in the region, said in a release.