Ohio Renaissance Festival hosting abridged version of celebration

The Ohio Renaissance Festival was canceled this year, but a series of smaller events are happening on select Saturdays this fall. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS / ALEXIS LARSEN

For a full list of food and shopping vendors, visit the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s website.

Admission to the Magical Days Festival is $10 per person. Children 12 years of age and younger get into the festival for free. Tickets to the Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 festivals are sold out, though organizers have stated that plenty of tickets to the Oct. 17 date are still available online. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s website. Parking for the event is free.

Explore 5 ways you can still enjoy the Renaissance Festival

For those of you who simply cannot wait until Oct. 17 to participate in this abridged version of the Renaissance Festival, organizers have been busy putting together other events throughout the months of September and October that allow festival fans to revel in a bit of the glory from the Medieval era.

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., guests are invited (dressed in magical attire, of course) to participate in the Paint and Sip “Over the Shire” at the 1572 Roadhouse, located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

Renaissance Festival fans can partake in the DressForTheFest challenge, in which fans can send in a picture of themselves dressed as they though are ready to enter the hallowed grounds of the Renaissance Festival. Each week, organizers pick a different theme in which participants must emulate with an eye-catching ensemble. Participants can post these photos on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #DressForTheFest2020 to have their picture appear on the Renaissance Festival’s social media platforms.

WANT TO GO?

What: Magical Days, Madrigal Knights

Where: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Grounds, 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2-10 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

More info: www.renfestival.com/magicaldays