Original Rib House property sold; new restaurant planned

Doug Compton, who represented the buyer, ComptonAddy Commercial Real Estate, and a spokesman for the city of Vandalia both confirmed Sunday that plans call for a Chipotle restaurant to be built on the site, although those plans are in the early stage of development. ComptonAddy also has worked with Covelli Enterprises, the franchise owner for Panera Bread in the Dayton area, on multiple restaurant projects in the Miami Valley.

The Original Rib House was an institution in Vandalia over the course of nearly four decades. It seated more than 200 in its main dining room and lounge, and had about 20 employees when it shut down. But by 2019, business had slowed, in part due to an aging clientele, competition from restaurants in and around the nearby Miller Lane development, and the loss of big events such as the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships, Bill Brusman said. The difficulty in hiring and retaining staff members also contributed to the decision to shut down, Brusman said.