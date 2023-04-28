GET ACTIVE: Break a sweat without breaking the bank at RiverScape MetroPark

“The space is great, it’s beautiful and really accessible,” Reynolds said.

Also, accessibility is about more than location.

“It’s free and you can take a class without the intimidation of going into a studio or gym,” she said. “It really breaks down the barriers to fitness.”

The open-level vinyasa yoga classes are also offered with variations and modifications so all ages and ability levels can enjoy the experience.

Kelly Gibson, founder of INNERGIZE, is excited to join the Fitness in the Park family for the first time. Gibson offers high-energy dance fitness classes at locations throughout the Miami Valley with a focus on empowerment and positivity.

“I want you to move like you love yourself in an environment that is encouraging and empowering,” Gibson said. “Nothing fills me up more than seeing a class full of people who are smiling and having fun and knowing that I’m making a difference.”

With a mix of pop and hip-hop music, the INNERGIZE classes are sure to energize, but akin to the yoga classes, Gibson offers modifications, encouraging all levels to participate.

“I want to help these women realize they are worthy,” she said. “And have fun doing it.”

RiverScape MetroPark Fitness – May classes

* BootyMix Fitness (Amanda Miller) – May 1, 8, 15, 22, 6-7 p.m.

* The Unit – May 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 23, 29, 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

* SWERK (MVP Dance Fit) – May 3, 17, 24, 31, 6-7 p.m.

* Tai Chi & Qigong (Immortal Tree Qigong) – May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 6-7 p.m.

* INNERGIZE (Kelly Gibson) – May 10, 6-7 p.m.

* Zumba in the Park (Fit N Fruitful Wellness) – May 13, 10-11 a.m.

* Yoga in the Park (Speakeasy Yoga) – May 20, 10-11 a.m.

Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. For more information, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/riverscape/