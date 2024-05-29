GET ACTIVE: Family fun and fountains: Paddling returns to RiverScape

Taiter’s Kayak Solutions returns to RiverScape for a summer of paddling fun with kayak rentals offered twice-a-week starting June 4 and running through October 29.

“Because of where the rentals are set up, your experience is pretty customizable – you can have a nice leisurely float away from the Fountain of Lights or paddle into them to get fully soaked, which is really fun on an especially hot day,” said Lauren Lemons, Five Rivers MetroParks marketing and public engagement specialist. “If you’ve never tried paddling or aren’t sure if you want to take the leap and get a kayak or stand-up paddleboard of your own, renting a kayak is a great way to see if you want to take a deeper dive into the activity.”

Shaun Tait, owner of Taiter’s Kayak Solutions, has seen a steady increase in participation over the past three seasons at RiverScape. And a casual one-hour rental might just be the beginning of a cherished pastime.

“A lot of paddlers got started at RiverScape, some are even white water rafting now,” Tait said. “We recommend all beginners come down and give it a try.”

The Great Miami River from RiverScape MetroPark to Deeds Point MetroPark is an ideal spot to try paddling.

“It’s flat water, not a lot of current,” Tait said. “It’s beginner friendly and family friendly and I don’t know anywhere else where you can paddle under fountains like those.”

The Five Rivers Fountain of Lights is a series of fountains that shoot water about 200 feet high and 400 feet across the convergence of the Great Miami and Mad rivers at the top of the hour throughout the summer.

“We’ve had 70-year-olds who’ve paddled out there under the fountains, came back soaking wet with a huge smile on their face,” Tait said. “It was like the fountain of youth.”

Getting started is easy as Taiter’s staff will be on hand, under the Riverside Bridge on Tuesdays and Thursdays with first-come first-served kayak and SUP rentals. Life jackets are supplied and required. A short tutorial is available, if needed, covering paddling basics and safety.

“There are so many positives about being out on the water,” Tait said. “You just can’t beat it.”

RiverScape Kayak Rentals

What: Paddle under the fountains with Taiter’s Kayak Solutions all summer long at RiverScape MetroPark. Single and tandem kayaks and SUPs are available. Note: Those renting will not be permitted to go through the RiverScape River Run whitewater feature.

When: Regular walk-up rental hours on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. from June-October as well as during select special events at RiverScape MetroPark

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, launch from under the Riverside Bridge along the Great Miami Recreational Trail

Cost: $12 per person per hour

More: Taiter’s Kayak Solutions staff will provide brief instructions and a safety tutorial. Paddlers are required to wear a life jacket. Swimming is prohibited in the Great Miami River, but visitors should come prepared to get wet. For more information visit Soaking in a stunning sunset on the tranquil water or getting refreshingly drenched by the Fountain of Lights on a hot summer afternoon, the paddling experience is yours for the choosing at RiverScape MetroPark.

Info: Visit www.metroparks.org or Taiter’s Kayak Solutions on Facebook