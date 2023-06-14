GET ACTIVE: Tone It Thursdays at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton

“For some of us, our fitness business is our full-time job and the last few years have been hard,” Gibson said. “They are not only providing free access for fitness to the community – which is so important – but they are supporting small businesses while doing it.”

Space Three has been holding free fitness classes downtown for the past two summers and is excited to be a regular part of the Tone It Thursday lineup this year.

“We really love getting out into the community and meeting new people and showing them how fitness can be fun,” said Lindsey Deck, Space Three owner and instructor. “Since we’re still relatively new, this also gives us an opportunity to introduce ourselves, show Dayton what they can expect from our studio and meet some of our instructors.”

Beyond the fitness classes, The Square Is Where festivities take place on Courthouse Square Tuesdays-Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. When fitness fanatics aren’t breaking a sweat at Courthouse Square, performers take the stage offering free lunchtime entertainment. For a complete list of events, visit or www.downtowndayton.org or The Square is Where on Facebook.

Upcoming Tone It Thursdays:

June 15: Yoga with Bronwen

June 22: Space Three

June 29: Line dancing with Jai