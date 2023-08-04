GET ACTIVE: Ways to beat the heat as summer swells

Steamy, summer days don’t have to send fitness fanatics or families scrambling for the indoors.

Summer 2023 has had some sweltering moments as nearly 200 million people in the United States – 60 percent of the U.S. population – were under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch last week alone according to the National Weather Service. And data recently released by the World Meteorological Organization indicated July saw the hottest three-week period ever recorded, the three hottest days on record and the highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year.

While keeping cool can be a challenge, it can be done.

Paddling

Kayak rentals, hosted by Taiter’s Kayak Solutions, continue at RiverScape MetroPark through August on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. and Thursdays 4-8 p.m. as well as during select special events through September. Walk-up rentals are available for $12 per person per hour and include a brief tutorial and life jacket use. This is an ideal option for first-time paddlers.

Paddlers launch near the Riverside Bridge along the Great Miami Recreation Trail and are free to paddle through the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights for a refreshing journey.

Water fitness

Looking for a cooler alternative to your usual fitness class? Hit the pool.

The Kettering Recreation Complex is just one of several area recreation centers that has water fitness programs. The Kettering facility offers deep and shallow water workouts as well as aqua jogging/walking. A full list of offerings is available at www.playkettering.org/fitness-wellness/.

YMCA of Greater Dayton also offers a variety of water exercise classes including a few specialty programs like SilverSneakers Splash and the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program. For more information, visit www.daytonymca.org/programs/water-exercise or check for classes at your local recreation center.

Splashes and smiles

Fountains, spraygrounds and water features can be fun and refreshing for kids and adults alike.

The Five Rivers Fountain of Lights and interactive fountain at RiverScape operate through Labor Day. The interactive fountain (111 E. Monument Ave.) operates daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., weather permitting, and is conveniently located near the snack bar if you need a refreshing beverage.

Getting wet is rarely optional at the Island MetroPark Sprayground (101 E. Helena St.), but that’s part of the fun of the interactive play area that is open through Labor Day.

The water feature at the Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark (1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.) offers a quick cool off without getting drenched and is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

The city of Dayton also operates several community splash pads. For a complete list, visit www.daytonohio.gov/558/Splash-Pads.

Safety first summertime tips

Recommendations from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County:

Stay cool

· Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

· Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

· Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Stay hydrated

· Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

· Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

· Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Stay informed

· Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

· Visit www.phdmc.org to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.