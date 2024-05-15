Workout Wednesdays at Courthouse Square include belly dancing, strength toning, barre and more

Belly Dance with Bronwen is just one of the free Workout Wednesdays classes that are part of the new Downtown Dayton Partnership’s CURIO Lunch Box series that also includes Trivia Tuesdays and Unplugged Thursdays. CURIO at Courthouse Square is the next evolution of programming formerly known as “The Square Is Where.”

“Health, fitness, and wellness are things that everyone in our downtown community can enjoy and benefit from,” said Lynn Robertson, Downtown Dayton Partnership special events manager. “The free classes during Workout Wednesdays are an accessible way to bring the community together and get everyone up and moving to support an active lifestyle.”

Bronwen is excited to share her passion for belly dance with all ages and ability levels.

“I absolutely love bringing what I do to a wider audience and connecting with people, from kids to seniors,” she said. “It’s a full body workout with amazing music that’s also an amazing amount of fun. There will definitely be a lot of smiles.”

Space Three — a regular participant in last year’s Tone it Up Thursdays program — returns to Courthouse Square with two classes a month throughout the summer including barre workouts, Pilates and strength training.

“We really enjoy being a part of the downtown community,” said Lindsey Deck, Space Three owner and fitness instructor. “Participating in the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s programming allows us to do just that. These events also allow us to reach a larger audience by getting out into the community.”

The 30-minute classes typically get underway at 12:15 p.m., allowing for plenty of time to get in a fun lunchtime workout before heading back to the office.

“We will have some cool, new fitness programming for downtown workers and residents to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of their afternoon and come out to Courthouse Square,” Robertson said.

Registration is not required, just comfortable workout clothes, some water and a positive attitude.

“It’s a great workout and a great time,” Bronwen said.

Schedule

May 22: Belly Dance with Bronwen (12:15-12:45 p.m. & 1:15-1:45 p.m.)

May 29: Space Three (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

For more information: Visit https://downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/curio/#schedule