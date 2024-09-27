Local fall leaf peeping schedule impacted by unusually dry weather

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 8.3 million Ohio residents were living in areas of drought with close to 60 percent of the state experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought in recent weeks.

“With the hot, dry weather, I think a lot of the trees are going to drop their leaves early and we’re already seeing that a little bit, said Jennifer Davit, Five Rivers MetroParks horticulturist. “The hope is it will cool down a little, we’ll get some moisture and then I think we’d see fall color a little early this year.”

Fall color is typically at its peak around the third week of October, but statewide drought conditions have caused the trees significant stress.

“And the more stressed a tree is, the more susceptible it is to other things like insect attack,” Parrott said.

While color will likely be earlier and more sporadic, than most years, there are still ways to get your fall fix.

Plan ahead

“There will be areas that have good fall color, but it might not be the same as other years,” Parrott said. “I’m curious to see how it all plays out because this is definitely unprecedented.”

Parrott suggests following the ODNR fall color updates online at https://ohiodnr.gov to see updated fall color forecasts from around the state.

“Typically, we see a linear progression with certain species changing color after others, but that may not be the case this year,” he said. “We have field reporters across the state and this year it will be important to follow the weekly updates.”

Off the beaten path

In past years, a weekend drive could result in a fall color show, but this year might be the exception.

“I think heading into the woods if you’re looking for color will be your best bet,” Parrott said. “The deeper you get into the woods, the better the color will be.”

That’s music to hikers’ ears.

“My go-to place for the best fall colors this year is the Spotted Turtle Trail in the Beaver Creek Wetland,” said Andy Niekamp of the Dayton Hikers. “Our heat and drought this summer will likely cause more brown leaves and trees to drop their leaves early, except where trees have an ample supply of water, like in the wetlands, so look for more vibrant colors here.”

Niekamp suggests early morning or late afternoons for the best views.

“When the sun is lower, it illuminates trees and leaves from a side angle, which makes the colors more brilliant.”

Miami Valley fall color hotspots

The Adventure Chicks and Dayton Hikers weigh in on some of their favorite fall views:

*Beaver Creek Wetland – Spotted Turtle Trail (Beavercreek)

Bill Yeck Park (Centerville)

Charleston Falls (Tipp City)

Glen Helen Nature Preserve (Yellow Springs)

Germantown MetroPark (Germantown)

Hills and Dales MetroPark (Kettering)

Hisey Park (Waynesville)

Huffman Dam (Dayton)

Morris Reserve (Sugarcreek Twp.)

Narrows Reserve (Beavercreek)

Sweet Arrow Reserve (Sugarcreek Twp.)

Taylorsville Dam (Huber Heights)

Twin Creek MetroPark (Germantown)

Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum (Dayton)