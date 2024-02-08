Local Valentine’s Day fitness events to do with others

Suggestions on things to do: Enjoy a romantic sunset stroll or a bike ride to your favorite restaurant. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the season of romance that seamlessly combine fitness and fun.

Other ideas:

Valentine’s Day Partner Yoga

When: Feb. 16, 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Where: Day Yoga Studio, 1100 Brown St.

Day Yoga Studio is hosting a fun and interactive Partner Yoga practice designed to help strengthen, stretch and heal the body. Discover how supporting and being supported can take you deeper into poses. Valentine or Galentine — your partner can be a friend, family member or significant other. Cost is $40 per couple. Visit dayyogastudio.com for information and registration.

Sweets and Skates

Where: MetroParks Ice Rink, 237 Monument Ave.

Whether it’s a fun outing with the girls or a romantic night with a special someone, the MetroParks Ice Rink, at RiverScape MetroPark, is hosting a full slate of Valentine’s events.

Celebrate the ladies 4-6 p.m. Feb. 13 with 50 percent off admission and skate rental for the Galentine’s Day Skate. Valentine’s Day Skates, Feb. 14 and 15, include buy-one-get-one free admission and a box of Winans chocolates.

The Sweetheart Skate special, Feb. 16-18, is a sweet deal and includes admission, skate rental and hot cocoa for two as well as a box of Winans chocolates for $20.

Take your skate date night to the next level with the Valentine’s Dine & Skate on Feb. 14. Enjoy the romance of a night on the ice followed by an intimate four-course meal provided by Vegan It IZ Eats at the 2nd Street Market, along with live entertainment. Space is limited and registration is required.

For information on these events, visit metroparks.org/things-to-do/ice-skating.

I Wuff You Valentine Hike

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Bill Yeck Park, Smith House entrance, 2230 E. Centerville Station Road

Celebrate the season and spend some quality time with your favorite furry companion at this event hosted by the Centerville-Washington Park District. Enjoy a self-guided afternoon hike through the trails of Bill Yeck Park. You and your pup will be pampered with special treats along the way. Participants are welcome to come anytime during the program with the final time to start the hike at 2:30 p.m.

For information, visit cwpd.org/events.