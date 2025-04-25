‘Micro-adventures’ at local parks include hikes, paddleboarding and more

From a sunrise hike to a night of star gazing, pedaling or paddling, the Miami Valley has numerous ways to sneak some adventure into your weekend or, even, your lunch break. Micro-adventures are designed to be short, simple and accessible.

“I think a lot of people do not realize the number of ways you can get outside and be adventurous in Dayton and what resources are available to them,” said Chris Buck, Five Rivers MetroParks special events coordinator. “I am a big advocate for what we have here and helping people find new ways to get outside.”

Micro-adventure benefits

A little bit of time can make a big difference.

“Routines can be mentally draining, this type of adventuring can be short and offer opportunity for variety in how you go about your day-to-day activities,” Shaw said. “Micro-adventures can add a level of newness and excitement to your daily routine.”

New experiences, new places and new friends are all part of the fun.

“They (micro-adventures) can help you get out of your comfort zone,” Buck said. “This type of activity can help you explore new areas of your local environment.”

And from improved overall fitness to reduced stress, outdoor adventure can have a positive impact on both physical and mental health.

Getting started

A little time management and research can go a long way toward adding a micro-adventure to your day.

“Lean into an outdoor interest and make time for it,” Shaw said. “Find a program or class that offers a way to try something new. Utilize your local resources to find a new way to explore nature around you.”

Buck suggests changing up your usual routine, perhaps find a new way to get to work.

“If you can walk and find a local trail to hit on the way, that’s great,” he said. “If you can ride your bike to work, great. If you can drive part way then ride your bike the rest of the way, fantastic. The only thing that can hold you back is your creativity.”

Micro-adventures may or may not lead to weekend treks or weeklong trips.

“They can be a good way to scratch the itch between larger adventures or trips, but there are no rules,” Buck said. “If micro-adventures are what you want to do, then go do it. If it moves you toward something bigger, that’s great too.”

Miami Valley Micro-Adventures

Sunrise/sunset hikes at Cox Arboretum MetroPark: Start the day with a peaceful sunrise hike through the diverse plant collections, or wind down with a stunning sunset view from the Tree Tower.

Perfect for: Photography, meditation and a quick nature reset.

Kayak or paddleboard excursions on the Great Miami River: Launch from RiverScape or Eastwood MetroPark and explore the scenic waterways.

Perfect for: Getting some exercise, enjoying the water and spotting wildlife.

Mountain biking at MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA): Challenge yourself with the varied trails at MoMBA, from beginner-friendly dirt paths to more technical lines.

Perfect for: Adrenaline rushes, fitness and improving bike handling skills.

Nighttime stargazing at Twin Creek MetroPark: Escape the city lights and marvel at the celestial wonders as Twin Creek’s high view area offers excellent stargazing opportunities.

Perfect for: Learning about astronomy, enjoying quiet time and connecting with the universe.

Birding at Germantown MetroPark: Stop by the Twin Valley Welcome Center’s Window on Wildlife which features a bird blind and feeders, making it one of the best birding areas.

Perfect for: Trying a new trail, adding a new challenge to your hike and connecting with nature.