Olympic sport accessible in Miami Valley: Rowing offers competition, camaraderie

With the Olympic Games getting underway this week, rowing will soon be in the spotlight as the eight-day regatta begins Saturday with 14 events — men’s and women’s single sculls, double sculls, lightweight double sculls, pair, quadruple sculls, four and eight. Chaminade Julienne graduate Molly Bruggeman — who began her training at the Dayton Boat Club — is on Team USA’s roster for the women’s eight event.

Unlike many other Olympic events, rowing is a sport that you can start at any time as the Dayton Boat Club offers learn-to-row opportunities throughout the year with the next adult courses slated for Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 23-25.

Rowing for fitness

“Most people assume rowing is all upper body, but it’s really a full body sport,” Miller said. “There’s a huge impact on the lower body and the core.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the benefits of rowing also include improving range of motion and joint strength, reducing stress, improving posture, balance and coordination and calorie burning. The high-cardio activity is also low-impact, making it accessible to a wide variety of current and former athletes.

“We see athletes of all ages who are getting over injuries or rehabbing,” Miller said. “And there are also a lot of athletes, especially runners, who need to find a low-impact activity because of their knees or some other injury.”

Rowing for fun

Competition and camaraderie blend seamlessly in rowing.

“As an adult, it really is the community that I most enjoy about the sport,” Miller said. “The people that find rowing are very interested in being a part of a community of rowers.”

Miller has also seen the positive impact the sport has had on the young DBC rowers. From creating friendships to increasing confidence, the juniors – representing more than 30 schools from across the Miami Valley – bond over a shared love of the sport. And with middle school (5th-8th), novice (8th-12th), and varsity (9th-12th) teams for boys and girls, there are options for rookies and experienced rowers alike in the region’s most successful high school and college feeder rowing program.

Ready to give rowing a try? For more information on the juniors or adult masters’ programs, visit www.daytonboatclub.org.

Rowing 101 primer

Bow: The forward section of the boat. The first part of the boat to cross the finish line. Also, the person in the seat closest to the bow, who crosses the finish line first.

Coxswain: The person who steers the shell and is the on the water coach for the crew.

Ergometer: Rowers call it an “erg.” It’s a rowing machine that closely approximates the actual rowing motion.

Oar: Used to drive the boat forward; rowers do not use paddles.

Port: The left side of the boat, while facing forward, in the direction of the movement.

Repechage: The second-chance race, which ensures that everyone has two chances to advance from preliminary races since there is no seeding in the heats.

Shell: Can be used interchangeably with boat.

Starboard: The right side of the boat, while facing forward, in the direction of movement.

Stern: The rear of the boat; the direction the rowers are facing.

Stroke: The rower who sits closest to the stern. The stroke sets the rhythm for the boat, others behind him must follow his cadence.

Source: US Rowing