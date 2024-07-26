Summer Olympics opens with southwest Ohio watching local athletes, favorite events

That will start 16 days of games and events in 32 sports through Aug. 11, providing opportunities for people around the world and in this area to get their fix of world-class competition.

Local competitors

These Olympic Games, like many others, will feature athletes who are from or went to college in the area.

One local athlete that will be competing in the Olympics this year is Molly Bruggeman. A rower, the Chaminade Juliane graduate was an alternate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. Rowing events run from July 27 to Aug. 3.

Some former Dayton Flyers will also be competing. Mariah Perez, a 2023 UD graduate, will play for the Puerto Rican women’s basketball squad. Women’s basketball will run from July 27 until the championship game on Aug. 11.

Katie Moon, a pole vaulter who competed with the Flyers for two years before transferring to Ashland University, won gold with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is also competing at this year’s games. Track and field events will begin on Thursday and last until Aug. 11.

Miami University graduate Nicole Maier will be competing for Germany in women’s swimming. Swimming will begin on July 27 and last until Aug. 4.

What are locals looking forward to at the Olympics?

Chaminade Julienne track and field coach Dan Eiser is most looking forward to track and field events this year.

“I’m really excited to watch those races. Team USA’s got a really good team,” he said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He’s looking out for athletes such as Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles — both sprinters who are headlining Team USA’s track and field team.

Richardson won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. track trials. Lyles recently broke the U.S. Olympic Trials record for the 200 meters.

Chris Bhai, the general manager of Dayton sports bar Brixx Ice Company, said that he anticipates a good following for the Olympics. He expects the popular sports to be both men’s and women’s basketball and tennis, but he said that Americans will watch and cheer for the national team regardless of the sport.

“I think that there will be a sense of nationalism, a sense of pride for the United States,” he said.

He isn’t watching a specific sport or athlete but is hoping that America as a whole wins big.

“I’m gonna hope that we sweep, that it’s like 1984 all over again,” Bhai said.

At the 1984 games in Los Angeles, the United States took home 83 gold medals and 174 total medals. No other country won more than 60 total medals.

Jen Roberts, general manager of Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton, expects an uptick in clientele due to soccer and gymnastics.

In addition to going to a sports bar or watching the games at home, a watch party is an option. The Dayton Track Club, for instance, is hosting a watch party on Aug. 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Runners Plus on Brown Street. Those interested can register at daytontrackclub.com/events.

Chelsey Woods, an assistant manager and event coordinator for Dayton Track Club and Runners Plus, is excited for the event and for the games in general.

“There’s a lot of good athletes out there. It’ll be exciting to see,” she said.

She’s most excited for distance running events but said that “breakdancing sounds pretty interesting.”

About the Olympics

When: The opening ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. today, and the closing ceremony will be Aug. 11.

How to watch: The most popular events will air on NBC in the morning and afternoon each day. NBC’s streaming service Peacock will stream every sport, including every medal event. USA Network, E!, CNBC and GOLF Channel will also show the Olympics. Those who are in the military or are veterans will have the chance to stream the Games for free, using ShopMyExchange.com. The service will provide live-streams of all Olympic events, as well as select practice sessions and video content. A guide to watch this way can be accessed here.

Key events to watch: Men’s basketball final (Aug. 10), women’s basketball final (Aug.11), men’s soccer final (Aug. 9), women’s soccer final (Aug. 10), women’s tennis singles final (Aug. 3), men’s tennis singles final (Aug. 4), swimming (July 27-Aug. 4), gymnastics (July 28-Aug. 5).

In the ePaper: Beginning Saturday, our Olympic Scoreboard page will give you the most up-to-date results from the Paris Games. Find it each day in your digital ePaper.