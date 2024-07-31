Olympic sport of ‘breaking’ is one to try at local Funk Lab

Breaking — also known as breakdancing — is rooted in the 1970s New York hip-hop culture. Art and athleticism combine seamlessly with acrobatic movements and stylized footwork in the Olympic event that is being categorized as an urban sport, like skateboarding and sport climbing.

But locals don’t need to travel around the globe to try breaking. Funk Lab Dance Center in Kettering was one of the first dance schools in the country dedicated to hip-hop, opening its doors in 2011.

Funk Lab founder Kelly Dailey is looking forward to seeing breaking shine in the international spotlight.

“It’s really exciting,” Dailey said. “And it’s definitely going to bring more awareness to breaking.”

While the athleticism of the Olympic athletes will be world-class, the classes taught at Funk Lab Dance Center are accessible to everyone. The Kettering dance studio offers hip-hop classes for aspiring dancers of all ages and ability levels. Whether for fun, fitness or future professional aspirations, Funk Lab has created a place to nurture a passion for dance.

“Breaking is very physical, and challenging, it definitely looks intimidating,” Dailey said. “But we offer a lot of different classes whether someone is currently a dancer, a former dancer or someone who has never danced before.”

From Grown Up & Me Hip Hop — for little break dancers as young as 2 years old — to a Grandparents Groove class — with an average age of 72 — the options are extensive. Young dancers can try breakdancing, street jazz or kids popping, locking & funk while older dancers can get in the groove in the adult beginner hip hop.

“The aerobic benefits are amazing,” Dailey said. “And the best part is you don’t even know you’re working out because you’re having so much fun.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Dailey has also seen social benefits for the adult dancers.

“It’s a place to be, to make friends and enjoy yourself.”

The inaugural Olympics breaking competition for the B-Girls will take place on Aug. 9 and the B-Boys on Aug. 10 at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

More details

For information on Funk Lab Dance Center’s offerings, visit funklabdayton.com.