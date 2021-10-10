Soak in the seasonal color during a fall hike

While most of the state is still fairly green, it won’t be long before the Miami Valley is ablaze with fall colors. Ohio Department of Natural Resources fall color forester David Parrott estimates that Southwest Ohio should be at or near its fall color peak between Oct. 20-25. But there are a few variables.

“Warmer temperatures can push back the fall color timeline,” Parrott said. “And a big weather event – heavy rain or high winds – can also have an impact.”