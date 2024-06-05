Trailhead Trader is a new thrift and consignment store for outdoor gear opening soon in Miamisburg

“For women, in particular, there are definitely some obstacles to overcome — they might not know how to get started, they don’t have people to go with and they don’t have the gear,” Urton said. “I want to do whatever it takes to remove those barriers.”

The founder of Hope Wanders — a nonprofit organization created to help women from difficult life situations, including abuse, find confidence and empowerment through outdoor adventure and community — is breaking down another barrier with the opening of Trailhead Trader.

Trailhead Trader is a thrift and consignment store for outdoor gear that will soon open its doors at Thrive at Market Square, an innovative pop-up retail hub in Miamisburg. The new shop will celebrate its grand opening on June 28, but is currently accepting consignment items.

Deals on gear

Bargain boots and backpacks or sleeping bags and stand-up paddleboards for a steal, Trailhead Trader will carry a full array of gear for outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels and interests.

True to their philosophy of “keeping all humans on the trail and gently-loved gear out of the landfills,” the consignment shop will carry everything from mountain bikes to kayaks and camping gear to climbing gear. There will also be gently-used outdoor apparel.

“I want this to be big — cool finds and good deals,” Urton said. “I love high-end gear, but I don’t want to pay for it. I’ve always been a gear swap or consignment person — you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy the outdoors.”

Sustainability and savings are only two of the many benefits that Trailhead Trader offers.

Making a difference

Donated items will find a second life through Trailhead Trader.

Gear in good condition can be used for Hope Wanders many educational programs or consigned with the proceeds benefiting the organization’s mission. Hope Wanders sponsors a variety of events year-round including their Empowering Outdoors: Coffee, Conversation and Hiking Series.

“Together, Hope Wanders and Trailhead Trader are fostering a vibrant outdoor community in the Dayton area, all while promoting sustainability,” Urton said. “And what I want to do more than anything is help people.”

More details

What: Trailhead Traider, a one-stop shop for top-quality, pre-loved outdoor gear and apparel

Where: 726 E. Main St., Miamisburg

When: Grand opening is 11 a.m. June 28,

Hours: 1a.m.–7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Info: Visit rrailheadtrader.com or find Trailhead Trader on Facebook