Turkey Trot will have in-person, virtual options

Organizers are predicting a smaller in-person turnout this year but are thrilled to have an in-person event.

“This is a tradition for so many people,” Hurley said.

While the route will be a familiar one for race regulars, there are a few new things this year including an early-bird packet pick-up on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Baum Opera House, 15 S. 1st St., the same location for the Nov. 24 packet pick-up.

For more information, visit www.miamisburgtrot.com/.

Caption The popular Ohio River Road Runners Club Turkey Trot returns with an in-person event this year. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Event Photos By Tracy, LLC; Tracy Collier Credit: Event Photos By Tracy, LLC; Tracy Collier

Running is not the only option for Thanksgiving fitness as there are several bowling tournaments and organized hikes also scheduled over the holiday week. A bit of calorie burning is a good idea as Americans consume between 3,000-4,500 calories at their holiday celebrations, according to estimates by the Calorie Control Council.

Striking: Turkeys won’t be limited to the dinner table as strikes will be plentiful with several local bowling centers hosting Thanksgiving events.

Get an early start on the holiday with the Night Before Thanksgiving No Tap at Bowl 10 in Fairborn at 10 p.m. Wednesday. First place will pay $400, based on 80 entries, and one out of five will cash in this 9-pins-same-as-strike tournament. For information, call 937-878-9521.

Start Thanksgiving Day with the 17th Annual Russ Maiden Turkey Tap at Beaver-Vu Bowl. The 9-pin no-tap event gets underway at 8 a.m. and is open to adult and youth bowlers. One-out-of-seven bowlers will cash. For information, call 937-426-6771.

Work off the calories after dinner at Marian Lanes’ 21st Annual Thanksgiving Singles Sweeper, starting at 7 p.m. A minimum of eight competitors will advance to bracketed match play, based on the number of entries, and one-out-of-five bowlers from the full field will cash. For information, call 937-233-2222.

Hiking: A brisk afternoon walk with family might be just what you need after that extra slice of pie and the area has an abundance of parks and trails to choose from. If you’d prefer an organized hike, the Dayton Hikers have a full slate of events scheduled for Thanksgiving week.

From a challenging half marathon Caesar Creek hike to shorter and more leisurely hikes, the Dayton Hikers offer a variety of events for a wide variety of hikers.

If you’re ready to lace up your hiking boots, visit www.meetup.com/DaytonHikers/ to learn more.

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.