WORTH THE DRIVE: Enjoy summer fun at The Boardwalk at Cedar Point

Twisting, turning, spinning and diving, Cedar Point’s 18th and newest roller coaster is a nod to its historic namesake which first graced the midway in 1959. Standing 52 feet tall, the new Wild Mouse’s free-form spinning action provides riders with a unique experience every time they climb into one of the six colorful mouse-themed cars or the single cheese-themed car.

With a top speed of 35 miles per hour, the family-friendly ride is ideal for coaster enthusiasts of all ages. Riders must be 48-inches tall to ride alone or 42-inches with a supervising companion.

Ride revamp

Two familiar favorites made the move to The Boardwalk in the off-season. The Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn join Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper and Dodgem in the newly themed area. With new signage and bright, beachy colors, The Boardwalk has become a one-stop destination for family fun and all the whirling, twirling and spinning that guests could want.

Grand Pavilion

Much like the Wild Mouse, the Grand Pavilion honors its namesake which was the entertainment center of the park when it opened in 1888.

The 2023 version of the Grand Pavilion is a destination for refueling and relaxing with unrivaled views. The main level restaurant offers hand-crafted delicacies like dry-rubbed pork loin, funnel cake fried shrimp, noodle salad and carved rotisserie sandwiches and has two dining rooms. The second level includes a waterfront bar with signature beverages as well as a casual food-service area for snacks and small plates. Guests can kick back and relax in the shadow of the iconic Giant Wheel and enjoy the waterfront views that have been a favorite of Cedar Point guests for more than 150 years.

Full day of fun

The Boardwalk is only part of the more than 360 acres of fun and thrills that Cedar Point has to offer including an 18-acre water park. There are a variety of on-site accommodations from the historic Hotel Breakers to Lighthouse Point, with comfortable cabins and RV sites.

Cedar Point can be a bargain for Kings Island Platinum Pass holders as their pass covers admission to all Cedar Fair parks including Cedar Point.

To plan a trip, visit www.cedarpoint.com.