Photography submissions wanted for COVID-19 project to ‘share our storied experiences’

“We have collectively watched the death count due to COVID-19 escalate to alarming heights. We have adjusted our daily routines, livelihoods, and social interactions in various ways to accommodate a new normal. We have witnessed individuals expressing doubts about the pandemic and claims that personal freedoms are at risk. We have observed and likely experienced tremendous loss — with our plans and goals in the foreseeable future, positions of employment, moments of celebration, and most appallingly, the loss of life of those we know, love, and care for.

“In our socially distanced separation, we are mutually adapting as best we can. This call for photographs is an endeavor to examine and share our storied experiences, whether they are negative, positive, or solely neutral observations.”

Submission and eligibility information can be found at thecontemporarydayton.org.