Pop-up sweets shop has hot chocolate bombs, drunken peanut butter hearts on the menu

The rebranding of Thyme After Thyme Gourmet, owned and operated by Aimee Plesa, was designed to cater to one of Plesa’s greatest passions: crafting alcoholic treats for the masses. Now, Speakeasy Sweets offers an assortment of booze-inspired sweet treats.

Along with this pop-up shop filled with Valentine’s Day-inspired treats, Mack’s Tavern will also be serving a special Valentine’s Brunch with past brunch favorites. Ten percent of the profits from this event will be donated to the employees at Mack’s Tavern who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, according to tavern owner MacKenzie Manley.

WANT TO GO?

What: Speakeasy Sweets Pop-Up Shop

Where: Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

When: Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: Facebook