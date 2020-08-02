Reality and gaming collide as Virtual Theatre returns with ‘She Kills Monsters’

Featuring talent locally, regionally and across the country, the cast consists of Julia Gomez as Agnes, Jamie Binegar as Tilly, Ivy Moody as Lilith, Andie Angel as Kaliope, Zoe Peterson as Tina, Danielle Gallo as Gabbi, Cy Wood as Orcus, Scott Christian as Chuck, Jaiya Ma as Narrator, Chase Engel as Miles, Eli Mansfield as Steve, and J Moliere as Vera.

The creative team includes Sammy Haven, Scott Christian and Amy Mirlisena.

“I am proud of this cast and that we are featuring actors of color and actors from the LGBTQ+ community in the roles that are written for them,” Neal added. “Too often cisgender actors play these roles leaving the trans community specifically out of their own story. We don’t deserve kudos, but we are happy to represent these characters as the playwright intended. The whole aspect of (many) hot button topics being in the story are really a non-issue because the whole point of the story is adventure and what the characters daydream for themselves and how we all daydream.”

In addition to being a part of the virtual Art in the City event slated Saturday, Aug. 8, The Virtual Theatre hopes to produce additional productions this season. “We want to do more collaborations,” Neal said. “We want to grow and continue to blend multiple mediums.”

Tickets for “She Kills Monsters” are priced at $15. The production will be available through YouTube and Vimeo. For additional information, visit The Virtual Theatre on Facebook.