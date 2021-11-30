Santa Claus is coming to town! This is when and where to find the jolly man in Dayton

Where: Center Court on the lower level at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When:

Dates: Nov. 9 through Dec. 8

Times: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 9-15

Times: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dates: Dec. 16-23

Times: Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Date: Christmas Eve

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free | Photo packages are available for purchase

More info: Website

🎅Santa’s Stories

Meet Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves for storytime, snacks, crafts and an overall holly jolly time with the kids. This is a free event. Each child can bring home a book from the event for free.

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9

More info: Website

🎅Sensitive Santa Sponsored by Therapy Connections

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a special meet and greet with Santa Claus for children with sensory sensitivities and special needs on Dec. 5. The experience will be quieter and more subdued in order to cater to those children with special needs and sensory sensitivities. In fact, even mall traffic will be reduced in Santa’s Village during the time of the event to lessen sensory stimuli.

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 9-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5

More info: Website

🎅Paws & Claus

Pet owners can bring their cat or dog to visit Santa Claus at the Mall at Fairfield Commons during an event that will also include photo opportunities with Santa and toy and treat giveaways.

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13

More info: Facebook

Dayton Mall

🎅Stories With Mrs. Claus

Children can sit down for storytime, songs, dance and a holly jolly time with the kids. This is a free event.

Where: Center Court at Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16

More info: Website

🎅Photos with Santa

St. Nick will be in the building taking photos with children and asking what they want for Christmas this year until Christmas Eve.

Where: Center Court at Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

When: Through Dec 24. Times vary; see full schedule here.

Cost: Visit is free, photo packages are available with purchase.

More info: Website

Other locations

🎅Petco Pictures with Santa

Find out what your furry pals want for Christmas this year by taking them to visit with St. Nicolas at Petco Pictures with Santa, hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. This event will be taking place at the Petco Town & Country on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. A donation bin will be set up at each event to help the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Where: Petco, 300 E. Stroop Road in Dayton

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free, photos available for purchase

More info: Facebook

🎅Northridge Community Tree Lighting

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the New City Church in Dayton is hosting its fifth annual Northridge Community Tree Lighting event. At the tree lighting event, fans of Santa can take photos with him, along with indulging in free cookies and hot chocolate and decorating the community tree.

Where: New City Church, 4800 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

🎅Cupcakes with Santa

Twist Cupcakery is hosting its annual Cupcakes with Santa at their bakery on Saint Clair St. in Dayton. Parents can take photos of their child with Santa and they will also receive a free mini cupcake and a special treat from Santa. Other treats will also be available for purchase.

Where: Twist Cupcakery, 25 S. St. Clair St., Dayton

When: Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

🎅Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival

In the entire Midwest, the Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival is the only exclusively horse-drawn carriage parade of its size. In between the horse-drawn carriage parades, entertainment will include live performances, Christmas carolers, train rides on the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad’s North Pole Express and pictures with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lebanon

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4

More info: Website

🎅Ohio Renaissance Festival’s Yuletide Village: Season of Lights

Over the course of four weekends in November and December, the Ohio Renaissance Festival will host a Yuletide Village. This celebration of the holiday season will include visits with Woodland Santa Claus and Krampus, a Yuletide Market with plenty of potential gift ideas, from jewelry to classic wooden toys, themed lit areas, a colorful Gum Drop Alley, costumed carolers, cheery food and beverage menu and live entertainment.

Where: Renaissance Park, 10542 OH-73, Waynesville

When: Every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Cost: Admission is $15 per person. Children 12 years of age and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate.

More info: yuletidevillage.com

🎅Downtown Tipp City Community Tree Lighting

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership will host Tipp City’s annual tree lighting event. Performances by local musicians, delicious treats and visits with Santa Claus will also be present at the event.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, on the corner of N. 3rd St. and Main St., Tipp City

When: Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: Facebook

🎅Hometown Holiday Festival, Parade and Tree Lighting in Fairborn

After the popular Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade, the tree lighting ceremony will take place on Central Ave. in downtown Fairborn at a time yet to be announced. Santa Claus will be available for visits after the tree lighting. The Fairborn Civic Band will provide holiday music during the parade, festival and tree lighting ceremony.

Where: Central Ave., in front of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce building in Fairborn

When: Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: Website

🎅Miamisburg Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mayor Michelle Collins will be lighting Miamisburg’s holiday tree at Riverfront Park. The tree lighting will take place after the city’s holiday parade, which begins at 4 p.m. and travels down Main Street. Guests to the tree lighting can also stop by the Elves Workshop, visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus or watch the Holiday Showcase at The Baum Opera House and Market Square.

Where: Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: www.playmiamisburg.com

🎅Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony

The city of Vandalia will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Vandalia Recreation Center. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Vandalia Sports Complex at 6 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshments, music and visits with Santa Claus.

The Holiday Market will also be up and running from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside of the Vandalia Recreation Center Gymnasium.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

More info: Website

🎅Lighting Up Oakwood

Beginning at 6 p.m., lit luminaries will line the boulevards on Far Hills Avenue, Shafor Boulevard and other prominent buildings in Oakwood. At 6:30 p.m., the illumination of the city’s holiday tree will take place at Shafor Park, along with live entertainment, refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Where: Shafor Park, located on Shafor Boulevard and Patterson Road in Oakwood

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

More info: Website

🎅Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

Celebrate the season at the Christmas Glow, a mile of 3 million lights at the Christmas Around the World drive-through experience. A petting zoo, gift shop, Santa’s Workshop and Christmas Village will also be available for visits.

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30. Closed from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and on Christmas Day. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $7 per person, children 3 years and under get in for free.

More info: www.landofillusion.com/glow/attractions/christmas-drive-thru

🎅Woodland Lights

Woodland Lights is a beloved holiday lights display offering a half-mile-long paved path of lights and holiday displays. This year’s event will include train rides, but not amusement park rides that have been featured annually through 2019. Carriage rides and Santa Claus will be a part of this year’s event, but white-tailed deer will not. Special nights include Pet Night on Dec. 3 and 21, offering visitors a chance to bring their friendly pups on a leash to stroll through the park and get their picture with Santa.

Where: Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

When: Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 19 through Dec. 19 and nightly from Dec. 20-30, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free. The admission price covers all expenses except for concessions.

More info: www.washingtontwp.org/recreation/woodland_lights

🎅A Carillon Christmas

During the holiday season, Carillon Historical Park is transformed into a winter wonderland with the dazzling 200-feet-tall Carillon Tree of Light lighting up the sky each night and the remaining acres of land lit up with holiday lights. Visitors will also be able to visit with Santa Claus through Dec. 23, tour acres of magical lights displays, go holiday shopping and indulge in holiday-inspired treats.

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

When: Nov. 23 through Dec. 30. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $12 per adult (ages 18-59); $10 per senior (ages 60+); $8 per child (ages 3-17) and free to children under 3 and Dayton History members.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas