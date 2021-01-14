Search for owls and embark upon nocturnal adventures at Brukner Nature Center this season

🌳🦅COED SCOUT WINTER NOCTURNAL ADVENTURE

The Co-ed Nocturnal Scout Program at Brukner Nature Center in Troy. Credit: Brukner Nature Center Credit: Brukner Nature Center

When: Friday, Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This program is designed for those in grades 1 through 4 and in the Girl Scout Troop or Cub Scout Pack (along with their friends and siblings who fall into that age range). The evening on the Brukner Nature Center’s trails will consist of encounters with wildlife and plants on a unique night hike. All guests will be required to wear face masks while inside the building.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 20 by 5 p.m. and the program fee is $15 per child and $10 per adult. Guests can register by calling the nature center at 937-698-6493.

🌳🦅PEEP WINTER TWO SESSION

The winter season at Brukner Nature Center, located in Troy. Credit: Brukner Nature Center Credit: Brukner Nature Center

When: Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, April 2, on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The registration for Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Winter Two Session will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. This outdoor adventure is specifically designed for children between 3 and 5 who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being homeschooled. The program consists of mostly outdoor activities, so children are encouraged to dress for the cold weather.

This program is $55 for Brukner Nature Center members and $75 for non-members. Only cash or check is accepted. Parents can pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing info@bruknernaturecenter.com.