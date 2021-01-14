Search for owls and embark upon nocturnal adventures at Brukner Nature Center this season

For those missing their nature fix, Brukner Nature Center has a few remedies to inspire children and adults of all ages to explore the Ohio wilderness.
Though Brukner Nature Center’s Interpretive Building is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trails surrounding the nature preserve are still open to the public. Throughout the winter season, Brukner Nature Center will be hosting at least three programs that allow participants of all ages to explore the nature and wildlife that Brukner Nature Center’s trails have to offer.
🌳🦅BRUKNER NATURE CENTER’S SILENT WINGS TRAIL ADVENTURE
When: From now through Sunday, Jan. 31
Just as the coldest temperatures set in across the Miami Valley, owls begin their breeding season — meaning that owl sightings on the trails surrounding Brukner Nature Center will be much more frequent in the coming weeks. Through the end of January, guests are encouraged to search the trails for three owl cutouts that will be “watching over the forest.” If you’re able to snag a photo or two of the owls, be sure to email the photos to info@bruknernaturecenter.com to see your photos on Brukner Nature Center’s Facebook or Instagram accounts.
🌳🦅COED SCOUT WINTER NOCTURNAL ADVENTURE
Credit: Brukner Nature Center
When: Friday, Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This program is designed for those in grades 1 through 4 and in the Girl Scout Troop or Cub Scout Pack (along with their friends and siblings who fall into that age range). The evening on the Brukner Nature Center’s trails will consist of encounters with wildlife and plants on a unique night hike. All guests will be required to wear face masks while inside the building.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 20 by 5 p.m. and the program fee is $15 per child and $10 per adult. Guests can register by calling the nature center at 937-698-6493.
🌳🦅PEEP WINTER TWO SESSION
Credit: Brukner Nature Center
When: Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, April 2, on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The registration for Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Winter Two Session will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. This outdoor adventure is specifically designed for children between 3 and 5 who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being homeschooled. The program consists of mostly outdoor activities, so children are encouraged to dress for the cold weather.
This program is $55 for Brukner Nature Center members and $75 for non-members. Only cash or check is accepted. Parents can pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing info@bruknernaturecenter.com.