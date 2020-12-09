SHOPPING SMALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A guide to the shops of Waynesville

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

More info: Facebook

This antiques and specialty foods shop includes gourmet food lines like Davis & Davis Soups and Dips, Davidson Tea and Rabbit Creek Gluten Free Products, along with a large assortment of candles and replacement parts for oil lamps, shade, chimneys, burners and wicks.

Waynesville has become the antiques capital of the Midwest, boasting a vast collection of distinctive antique stores throughout its downtown area, as well as other boutiques and home décor stores that make the village an attractive holiday-shopping destination. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

LILLY’S CORNER MALL

Location: 105 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Lilly’s Corner Mall includes 7,000 square feet of quality antiques, furniture, handcrafted stained glass, homemade soy candles, pottery and vintage items from a number of vendors with different styles and niches.

PAST PERFECT ANTIQUES

Location: 77 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

This downtown antiques staple sells everything from typewriters to vintage holiday decorations.

THE SCARLET BARN & GRAY HOUSE ANTIQUES

Location: 229 High St., Waynesville

Hours: Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Located just a block away from Lilly’s Corner Mall, the Scarlet Barn & Gray House Antiques specializes in antique furniture, military memorabilia, Star Wars collectibles, vinyl records and more.

TOUCH OF HEAVEN ANTIQUES

Location: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Touch of Heaven Antiques purchases items from individuals who are downsizing or moving, in most cases. This means that the store has a large collection of antique furniture, barn items, collectibles and other interesting and unique items. Appointments can be made for individuals who would like to browse the collection on other days of the week.

VILLAGE SALVAGE

Location: 85 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

If you’re looking for vintage hardware, doors, windows, cabinets, fireplace mantels, ceiling tins, tables, light fixtures and more elements with which to accent your home, the Village Salvage in downtown Waynesville is the spot. These items have been salvaged from old buildings, homes, restaurants, barns and factories, meaning that they carry a sense of vintage individuality with them.

WAYNESVILLE ANTIQUE MALL

Location: 69 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

The Waynesville Antique Mall is one of the anchors of the Waynesville antiques shopping scene, offering an eclectic selection of antique goods and located in an old brick building built in 1882.

WENDY’S TREASURES

Location: 174 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Wendy’s Treasures, located in downtown Waynesville, sells an assortment of antique and vintage items from coins and old money to knives.

🎁Art/Home Decor

AMERICAN HOME COMFORTS

Location: 258 S. Main St. #3, Waynesville

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

American Home Comforts carries a variety of home décor items, seasonal items (like holiday items) and Fairy Garden items.

AMERICAN PIE

Location: 43 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

American Pie, owned and operated by a husband and wife team, sells a variety of furniture and other items made from salvaged materials. Each item is handcrafted from recycled timber found in barns and other structures.

ART EXPRESSIONS

Location: 243 High St., Waynesville

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Art Expressions is both a fine art gallery and store chock full of unique used books, pottery and other items.

BENNER’S COLONIAL TRADITIONS

Location: 61 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Inspired by earlier time periods, Benner’s Colonial Traditions sells reproduction furniture, Windsor chairs, settees and bar stools, kitchen cabinets, pottery, rugs and other home décor accessories.

CANADA GOOSE GALLERY

Location: 97 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 to 5 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

This Waynesville art gallery and shop sells artwork by artist P. Buckley Moss, along with artwork, gift items, porcelain ornaments and figurines and children’s books.

COBBLESTONE HOME, GIFTS & FURNITURE

Location: 10 N. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

This store specializes in equally unique and affordable home décor, furniture, accessories, gifts and more.

ETSELLE

Location: 69 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Etselle embraces a “warm rustic country atmosphere” through its rural-inspired antiques and new home décor items like candles, jewelry, art and more.

HOME GIRL DECOR

Location: 185 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

This shop carries items that work hard to outfit your home in charm, like painted furniture, unique home decor, antiques, candles, gifts and more. It will be especially worth your while to head to the shop during the holiday season, as Home Girl Decor carries a number of unique seasonal items, like ornaments.

SAWDUST & STITCHES

Location: 30 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Typically open on the weekends. Check their Facebook page for updated hours.

More info: Website | Facebook

Sawdust & Stitches specializes in primitive home and yard décor. Essentially, primitive décor blends styles from a historic or early Americana time period, demonstrated through the use of muted colors and rough, simple textures. The store prides themselves on carrying locally made unique treasures.

THE LOOKING GLASS

Location: 49 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

If you’re searching for that perfect accessory for your garden (or your loved one’s garden), you’re sure to find it at The Looking Glass in Waynesville. Along with Old World garden plants, the shop also sells metal garden arbors, garden benches, American flags, pottery, tin animals and more accents perfectly suited for any garden.

THE PEDDLER HOUSE

Location: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Especially during the holiday season, The Peddler House turns into a holiday wonderland, selling an assortment of Candleberry Candles, Old World hand-blown Christmas ornaments, nativities and unique gifts and home décor. The shop also offers customers the chance to browse through a collection of eclectic collectibles and jewelry.

🎁Clothing, Jewelry and Cosmetics

BUCKEYE CHARM

Location: 260 High St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Buckeye Charm offers an assortment of goods from other local small businesses, like printed shirts, candles, soaps, vintage clothing and items and antiques.

FORGET ME NOT

Location: 98 A S, Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Though the shop is officially closing at the end of December, there is still plenty of time to grab unique home décor, refurbished furniture, skincare and other accessories from popular Waynesville shop Forget Me Not. The shop also carries brands like Apothecary Skin Care, Hosanna Revival and Dixie Belle Chalk Paint.

THE KINDRED NEST

Location: 46 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Looking to find a nice gift for that person in your life who only expects the best? Head to the Kindred Nest on your holiday shopping jaunt to find a wide selection of handbags, jewelry, scarves, home décor and more.

🎁Specialty Foods

WAYNESVILLE CANDY SHOPPE

Location: 33 S. Main St., Waynesville

Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Give your loved ones what they really want for the holidays this year: chocolate and candy. Though you’ll first want to consult with the shop’s Facebook page to get an idea of what they are currently offering for the season, it typically offers sweet delicacies like dipped Oreos and pretzels, peppermint bark, Buckeyes, chocolate covered cherries and milk chocolate turtles.