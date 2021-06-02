Get your ‘Jam’ on: Troy’s Strawberry Jam happens this weekend

Though the Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled earlier this year, organizers plan to host a smaller version of the event this weekend.
This smaller version of the Troy Strawberry Festival, fittingly called the Strawberry Jam, will be held Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Strawberry Jam, which will take place on the Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy, will feature over a dozen food vendors and live entertainment.
While planning the Strawberry Jam, organizers felt that it was important to hearken back to the Troy Strawberry Festival’s original mission, which was to fundraise for the area’s nonprofits.
“We wanted to go back to our roots and to our original mission of fundraising for our local nonprofits and not worrying about having the arts and crafters this year,” said Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and business manager for the Troy Strawberry Festival. “We just wanted to focus on the nonprofits who felt like they had the volunteer base to participate. That’s how we got to where we are today.”
The Strawberry Jam notably partnered with Moeller Brew Barn to create three strawberry-infused beers, which include the Strawberry Milkshake IPA Strawberry Square Wheat and Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer.
Credit: Troy Strawberry Festival
The following food vendors will be serving up food during the Strawberry Jam event:
- Knights of Columbus #3873: Burgers, brats, hotdogs and ice cream
- Miami East Cheerleaders: Grilled pork chop sandwiches and lemon and lemon-strawberry shakeups
- VFW Post 4874: Deep-fried vegetables, french fries, corn dogs, deep-fried strawberries and fresh-squeezed lemonade
- First Baptist Church of Laura Youth: Strawberry-lemonade shake-ups, lemonade shake-ups and water
- Troy Rotary: Strawberry lemon shake-ups, strawberry shake-ups and lemon shake-ups
- Habitat for Humanity: Strawberry lemonade with strawberries, funnel cakes with strawberry toppings, fresh-cut fries, giant corn dogs and giant pork tenderloins
- Lincoln Community Center: Shaved ice in flavors like strawberry shortcake and sugar-free strawberry
- CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc.: Funnel cakes with strawberries, corn dogs, lemonade, strawberry funnel cakes and strawberry lemonade
- Friends for Riverside: Pulled pork sandwiches, loaded pulled pork nachos and strawberry cornbread
- VVA Chapter 97: Bourbon chicken, “Bayou Trash” and crawfish etouffee
- Troy Recreation Association: Strawberry elephant ears, strawberry Philly cheesesteaks, strawberry lemonade, french fries and strawberry Italian sausage
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 365: Kettle corn
- Troy Main Street Inc.: Sweet tea, peach tea, raspberry tea, lemon tea and unsweetened tea
- Downtown Tipp City Partnership: Strawberry lemonade, hot apple dumpling, root beer float, soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes
- Troy Senior Citizens Center: Dessert cups, strawberries and dessert toppings
- Troy High School Soccer Parents Association: Fresh strawberry apple fritters, Brussel sprouts, fresh-cut fries, strawberry splash and fresh strawberry salad
- Newton Music Boosters: Fresh strawberries
- Piqua Judo Jujitsu (Piqua YMCA): Texas tenderloin
- Troy Civic Theatre, Inc.: Strawberry-topped chocolate chip cookies, strawberry-topped sugar cookies, Italian mac and cheese, Inferno Pasta and stromboli
- Troy High School Wrestling Parents Association: Strawberry brats, brats, hotdogs, sauerkraut and water
- Kiwanis Club of Troy: Strawberry, chocolate and vanilla milkshakes
- Troy-Hayner Cultural Center: Strawberry jam ribs, barbecue dinner, which includes strawberry jam ribs, green beans, potato salad and corn on the cob or baked beans, strawberry Texas burger, Texas strawberry bourbon chicken with red beans and rice and Texas pulled pork and brisket
- Troy Music Boosters: Single strawberry donuts or by the dozen purchased with tokens that can be redeemed at the stadium drive-through
- Troy American Legion Baseball (Same as 2019): Chocolate-covered strawberries, funnel cakes, sirloin burgers, hotdogs and sausage
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and watch live performances by many local musicians. All of the downtown shops will also be open to festivalgoers.
The live entertainment schedule on Friday, June 4 is as follows:
- 5 p.m.: Jerry Mullins
- 6:15 p.m.: Stadium 11
- 8 p.m.: Brother Believe Me
The live entertainment schedule on Saturday, June 5 is as follows:
- 10 a.m.: Caleb & Morgan Ingram
- 10:30 a.m.: Cory Breth
- 11 a.m.: Mike Hemmelgarn (ventriloquist)
- 11:30 a.m.: The Shazzbots (children’s music)
- 12:30 p.m.: Exploit and SupaFun Band
- 1:45 p.m.: Shannon Clark and the Sugar
- 3 p.m.: Divas!
- 4:30 p.m.: Vinyl Sunshine
- 6 p.m.: SWAGG
Currently, no COVID-related restrictions will be enforced at the Strawberry Jam.
HOW TO GO
What: Troy Strawberry Jam
Where: Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy
When: Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.