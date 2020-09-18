‘Something as small as a seed can spark the imagination.' New Dayton Art Institute photography exhibition opens

The Dayton Art Institute’s latest Focus Exhibition, “Archiving Eden: Dornith Doherty Photographs,” is on view.
Photographer Dornith Doherty traveled the world documenting seed banks and preservation efforts in the face of climate change and decreased agricultural diversity.
Credit: Dornith Doherty
Inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, Doherty’s photographic series considers the philosophical and ecological issues surrounding the role of science and human action in relation to gene banking, according to a DAI release.
The exhibition includes 22 large-scale photographs created with X-ray photographs, composite images and lenticular panels.
“These beautiful images demonstrate our intertwined relation with nature and how something as small as a seed can spark the imagination,” said Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, DAI Kettering curator of photography and special projects.
“I hope guests note the relevancy of this ongoing, as the current pandemic has highlighted issues surrounding our supply chains and food access, as well as led to an increased interest in home gardening.”
Storing seeds is not a new concept and was integral to humanity’s transition to an agricultural lifestyle. Seed banks come in an array of sizes — personal, local, state, national and global. Their missions range from collecting native species, dedicated to variants of a specific genus, serving as back-ups to other vaults, or even those with Noah’s Ark-like ambition.
Credit: Dornith Doherty
“This important topic is especially relevant in these uncertain times,” said Michael R. Roediger, DAI director and CEO. “It’s an honor to be able to bring Dornith Doherty’s works to Dayton, and I hope the community will take the opportunity to view these photographs. Your DAI is open and ready to safely welcome you back.”
More information about the exhibition can be found here.
Credit: Dornith Doherty
Admission to “Archiving Eden” is included in DAI general admission, which also includes admission to the DAI collection galleries: $15 adults, $10 seniors and active military, $5 college students (18+ with ID) and Youth (ages 7-17). Admission is free for museum members, as well as children ages 6 and younger.
Current museum hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 10, 2021.