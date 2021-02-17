Spinoza’s restaurant to pause indoor dining, focus on carryout, and plan for expanded menu when it reopens fully

Locally owned and operated Spinoza’s pizza restaurant will pause its in-person offerings, possibly through its summer dining season.
The pizza and spirits restaurant, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, announced indoor dining is taking a “short break, a little vacation, a holiday after the holidays,” but that their “ToGoZahs” takeout service will continue to be available for curbside pickup. Takeout is available Tuesday through Sunday evenings starting at 4 p.m.
“We know that closing the dining room, even for a short period of time, is disappointing and inconvenient. Please know we didn’t make this decision lightly. But like so many others in our community, our staff members have been struggling with issues related to COVID, COVID quarantines, scheduling around kids being at home, career changes, health issues, reactions to the vaccines, etc.,” Spinoza’s owner Glen Brailey said in a release.
Brailey did not say when Spinoza’s dining room would reopen, but said it would return soon “better than ever” with expanded menu selections.
“We felt that now is a good time to pull back, re-group, and prepare for the coming spring/summer season. Closing our dining room affords us time to focus on staff hiring and training, which will eventually lead to better customer service and increased hours of operation,” Brailey wrote.
To place a takeout order call Spinoza’s at (937) 426-7799 or order online at spinozas.com/contact.