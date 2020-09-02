Success of Lebanese Festival inspires organizers to create more drive-thru food events

One of the area’s most beloved festivals became a drive-thru operation this past weekend, and, according to its organizers, received an overwhelming response from the community.
This past weekend, the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Washington Twp. put on the 27th Annual Dayton Lebanese Festival as a drive-thru food event, offering staples like Kafta, Chicken Shawarma and Falafel to guests eager to experience at least some normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Guests pre-ordered on the festival’s website and came to pick up their items in a drive-thru located at the church’s old location, 5915 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. In order to ensure the safety of their customers, organizers urged everyone to remain inside their vehicles throughout the drive-thru operation.
And, as it seems, many Daytonians eagerly left the safety of their homes to partake in this drive-thru version of the Lebanese Festival — so much so, in fact, that organizers had to turn people away Saturday evening after volunteers struggled to keep up with the demand from customers.
“On Saturday evening we had to stop taking cars,” said Father Alex Harb of the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church. “We had to tell people they couldn’t come into the line. It was that crazy. It was a really good turnout.”
After struggling a bit to adapt to the large crowds on Saturday night, organizers came back on Sunday morning with a new plan to implement that would change the flow of the drive-thru in order to get food to the customer more efficiently.
Despite the difficulties on Saturday night, the drive-through event was able to raise at least $4,000 for Caritas Lebanon, a Christian relief organization offering aid to those affected by the recent catastrophic explosion in Beirut. Ten percent of gross sales from the drive-thru event, along with individual donations, accounted for this charitable donation to the Christian relief organization.
“We sold out of food, and with the donations we collected and the 10 percent of sales, we will be donating over $4,000 to charity, though I do not know the exact figure,” said Father Harb.
Inspired by the success of the Lebanese Festival, the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church will be doing more drive-through food events for charity in the future. In fact, the church is still in the process of organizing a Falafel event, which is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the church’s new location, 50 Nutt Rd. in Washington Twp. Guests will also receive their Falafels in a drive-thru fashion, with all proceeds from the event going to Caritas Lebanon. And, though no details have been ironed out as of yet, Harb says that the church also plans to host similar drive-through events in November and January.
