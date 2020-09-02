Success of Lebanese Festival inspires organizers to create more drive-thru food events

Despite the difficulties on Saturday night, the drive-through event was able to raise at least $4,000 for Caritas Lebanon, a Christian relief organization offering aid to those affected by the recent catastrophic explosion in Beirut. Ten percent of gross sales from the drive-thru event, along with individual donations, accounted for this charitable donation to the Christian relief organization.

“We sold out of food, and with the donations we collected and the 10 percent of sales, we will be donating over $4,000 to charity, though I do not know the exact figure,” said Father Harb.

Inspired by the success of the Lebanese Festival, the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church will be doing more drive-through food events for charity in the future. In fact, the church is still in the process of organizing a Falafel event, which is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the church’s new location, 50 Nutt Rd. in Washington Twp. Guests will also receive their Falafels in a drive-thru fashion, with all proceeds from the event going to Caritas Lebanon. And, though no details have been ironed out as of yet, Harb says that the church also plans to host similar drive-through events in November and January.

Stay up to date on all future announcements made by the Lebanese Festival by visiting their website or Facebook page.