SWEET NEWS: Chocolate-filled beignets now available at Dayton-area Popeyes chicken restaurants

Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner of Popeyes’ southwest Ohio restaurants, confirmed that all of his Dayton-area locations are now offering the chocolate beignets, which are stuffed with melted Hershey’s chocolate and covered in powdered sugar. Their recommended price is $1.99 for a three-piece order and $7.49 for a 12-piece order.

Popeyes officials said the nationwide release is a direct result of the popularity of the beignets during the product’s test-marketing phase, although the dessert is being added to the menu only for a limited time.