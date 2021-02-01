‘Sweetheart Stroll’ includes treats such as cake pops and strawberry hot chocolate

From 5 p .m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Browse Awhile Books will host the family-friendly First Friday Sweetheart Stroll, an event in which indulging in sweet treats is highly encouraged. Just as its name suggests, guests can walk through downtown Tipp City and stop into several businesses and restaurants to indulge in treats such as cake pops and strawberry hot chocolate.

In previous years, this event was called the First Friday Chocolate Walk.