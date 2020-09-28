TEDxDayton announces speakers for free, virtual event

The lineup for TEDxDayton 2020 — a free, virtual event this year — has been announced.
Over four days, the 16 local speakers will give “talks to share the TEDx spirit of ideas worth spreading,” according to a news release. The dates of the virtual event are Nov. 10, Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.
“Dayton has always been the home of ingenuity, innovation, and ideas worth spreading. This year our speakers have prevailed over the challenges of the pandemic and are ready to enlighten not only the people of Dayton, but all peoples of the world,” said Julie Servaites, speakers committee co-chair. “This will truly be an event to watch!”
This year’s speakers are:
- Charlie Campbell, sharing his personal story about downsizing and how to say “good-bye.”
- Conor Crippen, speaking alongside his aunt, Conor will share his personal story of releasing the burden of trauma.
- Anne Marie Romer, speaking alongside her nephew, Anne Marie will share her personal story of releasing the burden of trauma.
- Daj’za Demmings, sharing her thoughts on the power and importance intergenerational mentorship.
- Ronald L. Fletcher, MD, sharing lessons from the HIV pandemic and thoughts on how those lessons can be used to inform our response to COVID-19.
- Subhashini Ganapathy, PhD sharing her thoughts on how engineering can be fun.
- Jodie Mader, sharing how she’s surviving the pandemic as a Luddite.
- Joshua Montgomery, sharing his excitement about teaching with droids.
- Elijah Muhammad, sharing his personal story of labor trafficking and how we can be more aware of this silent issue.
- Timothy Nevius, sharing his findings on the exploitation of college athletes.
Credit: Amelia Robinson
- Jacqueline Wright Palmer, sharing her journey of finding pride in her family’s history of enslavement
- Shomari Payne, sharing his personal experience on the inheritance of poverty.
- Ann Puckett, sharing her thoughts on why DIY isn’t really about doing it yourself
- Amy M. Riegel, sharing her thoughts on why housing matters and how our zip code defines our life experiences.
- Kathleen Wiant, sharing her personal experiences on the dangers of hazing.
- Christopher Wyatt, PhD sharing his findings on the connection between opioids and breathing.
“Launching TEDxDayton 2020 as a virtual event provides exciting new avenues for our speakers and performers to explore. This year’s speakers are brave, passionate, thoughtful people whose talks may have even more profound impact due to the intimacy of being presented right there in our audience’s homes.” said Bridget S. Hutt, signature event co-chair. “A virtual event also allows us to expand TEDxDayton’s reach beyond the Dayton area, and to share the strength and resilience that make our city strong.”
The organization will announce additional streaming details and performer names soon.
More information about the speakers, updates about the event, and access to previous event speaker’s talks are available at TEDxDayton.com.