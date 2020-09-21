The Neon movie theater will celebrate the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Neon movies in Dayton will bring back a film this weekend about her life and legacy.
The Neon will be showing “RBG,” the 2018 documentary, from Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 1 at 3:15 p.m.
“We were greatly saddened about the loss of a true American hero this weekend... thus we are celebrating her life by bringing back ‘RBG’ to the big screen for special screenings starting on Friday,” Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager, wrote in an email newsletter.
Also premiering next weekend at The Neon is “Kajillionaire," a comedy about a family of con-artists starring Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins and Evan Rachel Wood.
For more information about these showings, visit The Neon’s website or Facebook page.