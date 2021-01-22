The Trail Challenge is back with 28 area trails to conquer to win prizes

Five Rivers MetroParks is returning with the MetroParks Trails Challenge for a second year, re-imagined for 2021.
Starting Feb. 1 and running through Oct. 31, participants have more time to complete this year’s challenge. This year, there are 28 trails for hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, running, mountain biking and horseback riding to check off and be eligible to win receive prizes.
“Because participants explore the trails on their own time and their own way, it’s easy to practice safe social distancing while participating,” said Randy Ryberg, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “The MetroParks Trails Challenge is a convenient way to improve your physical and mental health while connecting with nature and enjoying an active lifestyle.”
Last year, more than 900 people registered for the first-ever Trail Challenge, with participants completing more than 4,000 miles of human-powered travel. That’s longer than the Amazon River, according to a Five Rivers MetroParks release.
The 2020 Trail Challenge was introduced last year in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, encouraging people to get outside and get some sun, while staying safe by following health and safety guidelines.
In total, Five Rivers MetroParks locations are home to 160 miles of natural-surface trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. The greater Dayton region is home to more than 340 miles of paved trails — touted as the nation’s largest paved-trail network.
This year’s trail challenge represents a way to venture off the usual path or discover a new favorite metropark.
To participate, visit metroparks.org/metroparks-trails-challenge to register and access the 2021 MetroParks Trails Log to learn more about the challenges. Printable trail logs allow the entire family to track their progress.
How to win prizes:
- Complete just one trail in the challenge to be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local outdoor gear or bike shop of your choosing. Participants will receive one entry for each trail completed. Complete all 28 trails and get 28 chances to win.
- Everyone who completes at least 18 trails will receive a MetroParks Trails Challenge sticker. Also, 100 people completing at least 18 trails will be selected at random to receive a MetroParks Trails Challenge T-shirt.
- New for 2021: Everyone who completes just one mountain-bike trail will be entered to win a Huffy Mountain Bike. You will receive one entry for each mountain bike trail completed. Complete all three trails and get three chances to win.
- New for 2021: Youth ages 14 and younger who complete just one trail will be entered to win a Kids Adventure Pack, which includes outdoor gear. Participants will receive one entry for each trail they complete. Complete all 28 trails and get 28 chances to win.