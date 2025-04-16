Things to do in Dayton this weekend | April 18-20, 2025

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area with Easter celebrations, concerts, comedy shows and more on the community calendar.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Woodland Cemetery Symbols Tour
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19
Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton
Details: Dayton’s Woodland Cemetery offers a chance to learn about various designs carved into its gravestones. These symbols can represent aspects such as cultural identity or trade, however the meanings of some markings are still debated. Attendees will meet at Eichelberger Plaza at the cemetery’s main gates.
Cost: $5
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Bunny Trail
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 19
Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base
Details: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is celebrating Easter with a special Bunny Trail event. Giant inflatables will be hidden throughout the museum for guests to find, each with tables giving out candy. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny.
Cost: Free
Dayton Silent Disco Four Year Anniversary Party
When: 8:30 p.m. April 18
Location: The Brightside: 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Silent Disco will celebrate its four-year anniversary with a dance party on April 18. Unlike most discos, this event will stream music directly to headphones given to each guest. There will be three different stations, each with its own DJ and musical genre.
Cost: $15 per ticket, $120 for a group of 10
Candlelight Spring: Tribute to Coldplay
When: 6 p.m. April 19
Location: Dayton Masonic Center: 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Candlelight Concerts will welcome spring with a performance dedicated to the rock band Coldplay. In a venue decorated with hundreds of lit candles, the musicians are set to play Coldplay hits such as Paradise and a Sky Full of Stars.
Cost: $34-$63
Ms. Pat at the Dayton Funny Bone
Credit: FiF WILSON
When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 18. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 19
Location: 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene
Details: Patricia Williams, star of the popular BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show,” will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone this weekend. This event is for those age 21 and older, and a valid ID is required to enter.
Cost: $37-$47
TheatreLab Dayton Presents ‘The Full Monty'
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 18 and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 19
Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: TheatreLab Dayton will perform a musical adaptation of the comedy film “The Full Monty.” VIP tickets are available and include an exclusive reception with refreshments. This show is intended only for mature audiences.
Cost: $16.78-$78.57
ArBeer Day
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19
Location: Devil Wind Brewing: 130 S. Detroit St., Xenia
Details: Devil Wind Brewing will celebrate Arbor Day with a special event on April 19 where guests can take home a variety of potted trees to plant. The bar will have several varieties of trees including northern red oak and eastern white pine. This event is first come first served and there is a limit of two trees per customer.
Cost: Free
Pandora’s Box at JD Legends
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin
Details: Aerosmith Tribute Band Pandora’s Box will take the stage at Franklin’s JD Legends this weekend. Formed in 2015, the band plays hits from Aerosmith’s decades-long career.
Cost: $10-$25
Third Annual Tree Love Festival
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 19
Location: Eudora Brewing Company: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Details: Eudora Brewing Company will host a celebration of trees and our environment this weekend. Local arborists will be in attendance, and there will be live animals, children’s activities and a raffle. This event is held in collaboration with Play Kettering.
Cost: Free
The Wonderlands at The Brightside
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, April 18
Location: The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: The Wonderlands perform as part of the band’s The Great Escape Tour. Guest performers are crabswithoutlegs and October Tuesday.
Cost: $15 online
