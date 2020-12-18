TJ Chumps ‘Battle of the Burgers’ wants your best recipe -- and it’s paying cash

Recipe submissions begin today, Dec. 18, and will be accepted until Dec. 31. Live voting for the top four burgers will be held from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15, and the winning burger recipe will be announced Jan. 18.

To submit your burger recipe, go to www.tjchumps.com/battle. The entries will give the burger a name and provide a list of ingredients.

TJ Chumps opened its first location in downtown Miamisburg in 2002. Its three other locations in Englewood, Fairborn and Huber Heights. The restaurant and sports pub is best known for its ribs, burgers, beer, and family-friendly atmosphere.