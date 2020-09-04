TJ Chumps to reopen its Englewood location after kitchen fire earlier this week

TJ Chumps sports bar and restaurant at 559 S. Main St. in Englewood that was forced to close on Monday, Aug. 31 after a small fire in the kitchen, is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 4, a spokesman for the local chain said.
Initially, TJ Chumps officials had said the restaurant would reopen the day after the fire, on Tuesday. On the restaurant’s Facebook page, TJ Chumps officials said there had been a delay in the opening “due to inspections and permits needed to replace the gas lines.”
There were no injuries in the Monday fire, the spokesman said.
The fire started in the kitchen around 9:40 a.m. at the gas line behind the grill, TJ Chumps officials told this news outlet Monday. Firefighters responded, but the fire was extinguished by the gas safety shut-off mechanism and other safety systems, so the fire causes minimal damage.
Founded in Miamisburg, TJ Chumps operates four locations: 12 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg; the Englewood location; 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; Fairborn; and 7050 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights.