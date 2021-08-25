dayton-daily-news logo
TODAY: Dayton Woman’s Club offers tours during reopening celebration

The Dayton Woman’s Club. Photo from The Dayton Woman’s Club Facebook page.
The Dayton Woman’s Club. Photo from The Dayton Woman’s Club Facebook page.

What to Do
By Lisa Powell
1 hour ago

The Dayton Woman’s Club invites the public to join in a reopening celebration today, Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and begins with a ribbon cutting and remarks from guest speaker Judge Walter H. Rice.

The Dayton Woman’s Club has been closed during the pandemic and this event is a chance for the community to reacquaint itself with the organization said Ebony Ferrell, the executive director.

Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com

Currently the club is open each Wednesday but organizers hope to expand hours of operation in the future.

Visitors will be able to tour the house and see the latest improvements. Mollie Hauser, the club historian, will share stories of its past.

ExploreLooking for a new lunch spot? Try the Dayton Woman’s Club

In addition, Rich Taste Catering has taken over the food service for the club’s restaurant and will provide hors d’oeuvres.

A luncheon at the Dayton Woman's Club in 1920. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DAYTON WOMAN'S CLUB
A luncheon at the Dayton Woman's Club in 1920. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DAYTON WOMAN'S CLUB

Credit: Lisa Powell

The club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., was founded in 1916 as an organization that would provide women in the Dayton area a center for social, civic and literary activities.

The building was constructed in the late 1840s as the private home of Robert W. Steele, for whom Dayton’s first high school was named.

