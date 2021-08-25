TODAY: Dayton Woman’s Club offers tours during reopening celebration

Visitors will be able to tour the house and see the latest improvements. Mollie Hauser, the club historian, will share stories of its past.

In addition, Rich Taste Catering has taken over the food service for the club’s restaurant and will provide hors d’oeuvres.

Caption A luncheon at the Dayton Woman's Club in 1920. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DAYTON WOMAN'S CLUB Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., was founded in 1916 as an organization that would provide women in the Dayton area a center for social, civic and literary activities.

The building was constructed in the late 1840s as the private home of Robert W. Steele, for whom Dayton’s first high school was named.