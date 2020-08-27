Toxic Brew, Coco’s Bistro to release special ‘OK Karen’ beer this Sunday

The menu for the afternoon will include Coco’s Birdie, a buttermilk-fried chicken breast with lettuce, onion, pickle, harissa aioli on a brioche bun; a Falafel Burger, with pickled onion, cabbage, tahini ranch on a sesame bun; and Funfetti Cake, with blackberry buttercream. OK Karen will be available in 4-ounce, 10-ounce and 16-ounce servings, and a special tequila-based cocktail will also be available.

After getting its start on East Fifth Street across the street from Toxic Brew more than two decades ago, Coco’s Bistro moved up the street to a Wayne Avenue location that now houses Wheat Penny Oven & Bar. It moved to its current location at 250 Warren St. in 2012.